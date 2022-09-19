Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned from Lufthansa plane for being ‘drunk’, delays flight by 4 hours: Report

As per various media reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was recently deplaned from a flight for being intoxicated. Levelling serious allegations against CM Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk and it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He further slammed the Punjab government over their silence on the issue and sought clarifications on the incident. He also asked AAP leaders including party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come clean on the issue.

"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe," tweeted Badal.

"Shockingly, Punjab government is mum over these reports involving their CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. The government of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, the government of India must raise the issue with its German counterpart," he added.

