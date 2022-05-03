Qantas airline, the Australian flag carrier, has unveiled plans to start non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to cities, including New York and London. The airline plans to commence these non-stop flights from 2025.

The carrier, which has been working on endurance flying under Project Sunrise for years, announced that it is ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to service the routes, reports Xinhua agency, as reported by IANS.

They are expected to cut up to four hours of total travel time compared with one-stop options at present. "It's the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

"The cabin is being specifically designed for maximum comfort in all classes for long-haul flying," he said.

The planes will carry 238 passengers in four classes, including first, business, premium economy and economy, and have a "wellbeing zone" in the centre, with more than 40 percent of the cabin dedicated to premium seating.

Global travellers can also expect more direct routes to Australia as Joyce said the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt.

The carrier also released its third-quarter trading update on May 2, which showed domestic travel demand is returning to pre-Covid-19 levels ahead of expectations. Demand for international travel is also recovering, particularly as more Covid-19 restrictions ease.

(With inputs from IANS)

