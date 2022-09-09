'Queen passed away..' British Airways pilot makes in-flight announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death: Watch viral video

A video of a pilot informing the passengers and cabin crew mid-flight of Queen Elizabeth II's death is going viral on the internet. The incident took place on a British Airways flight flying out of New York. Based on the video, the airline pilot received the news during the flight and hence thought of informing the passengers about the news. Based on reports, the pilot made the announcement moments before landing at the London Heathrow Airport. It is to be noted that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at England's Balmoral. Based on the Royal family's statement, the queen died a peaceful death after being ill for a while.

In the now-viral video, the pilot can be seen saying, "The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side." He added, "I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal because I know, many will be very, very sad about this."

While the pilot makes the announcement, two of the cabin crew members can be seen dabbing their eyes. Meanwhile, the passengers on the flight can be seen stunned by the news. The pilot further says, "It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing." The pilot added, "We will all be thinking about her family at this time."

The video of the whole incident was shot by Laerke Christensen, who was on the flight at the time. The video was originally posted on YouTube by Storyful. The video has gone viral and is flooded with comments from people appreciating the pilot.

Mourning the Queen's death, the Royal Family shared a post on Twitter saying, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The post added, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."