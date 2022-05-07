A video went viral where six passengers on a KLM flight from Manchester to Amsterdam got into a huge fight before landing. The passenger who posted the video on Twitter (@MayaWilkinsonx) claims that the fight broke out between the British nationals as one passenger passed a ‘racist’ comment on the other fellow passenger.

Passengers can be heard screaming ‘behave, this is an aircraft,’ as the fight continued. The video shows two men holding a passenger down on his knees and rain punches over him. The captain of the flight had to intervene to stop the brawl. A member of the cabin crew can also be heard saying ‘Remain seated,” and the pilot then says ‘Everybody stop. Now, stop.’

Nice flight to dam today x pic.twitter.com/4FqulwXN2d — Maya Wilkinson (@MayaWilkinsonx) May 5, 2022

All the six passengers involved in the brawl were arrested on landing under ‘unlawful/disruptive behaviour onboard the aircraft (Dutch Aviation Act). A spokesperson from KLM said, “Yesterday we had some unruly passengers on our KLM 1070 flight from Manchester to Amsterdam. The captain and cabin crew put an end to a brawl between two groups of passengers.”

“All involved were arrested upon arrival at Schiphol Airport. No delay occurred. KLM does not tolerate aggression against employees or passengers. We apologise to our passengers who may have been affected by the incident,” the spokesperson further added.

The video crossed over 2 million views and 2,000 comments in a day. The shocked netizens filled the comment section with negative comments. ‘Embarrassing and shameful,’ wrote one Twitterati, while other wrote ‘Disgusting behaviour, they will spoil it for the many.’

A third Twitteratti wrote, “These are the British tourists we have to endure in Amsterdam day in, day out. Guess how we feel about that as residents who are still trying to live there in the midst of this mayhem.”

One person commented: 'Big jail time if you're found guilty of endangering an aircraft.'

