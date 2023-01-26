topStoriesenglish2565980
NewsAviation
REPUBLIC DAY 2023

Republic Day 2023: 45 Fighter Jets Including Rafale, Sukhoi Perform Thrilling Air Show at R-Day Celebrations; Watch video

The 74th Republic Day Celebration also witnessed the French-made Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault concluding the Vertical Charlie maneuver of the Air Force, reports IANS.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Fly Past, a breathtaking air show with 45 aircraft from the Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Navy, and four helicopters from the Indian Army, served as the 74th Republic Day parade's grand finale. The Fly Past featured 50 aircraft, including both vintage and contemporary planes and helicopters such as the Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Sukhoi-30 MKI Jaguar, C-130, Dakota, LCH Prachanda, Apache, Sarang, and AEW&C. 

Apart from this, a daring motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day was also an attraction. The fighter jets Rafale, Sukhoi, and MiG displayed various formations, including Baj, Prachanda, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garuda, Bhima, Amrit, and Trishul over the Kartavya path, which around 65,000 attendees witnessed.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Top 5 Deadly Fighter Jets of Indian Air Force - Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI and More

Along with this, the concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by the Rafale fighter aircraft of the Air Force. The function ended with the national anthem and the release of tricolor balloons.

Main Battle Tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS), BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicle of SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun, BrahMos Missile, 10 Meter Short Mobile Network Center and Aakash (new generation equipment) in Span Bridge, Mobile Microwave Node and Mechanized Column were also the main attractions.

Earlier, six contingents of the army, including the Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Bihar Regiment, and Gurkha Brigade, marched past on Kartavya Path.

Deputy Commandant Rohit Singh led the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marching contingent. The ICG, with 157 ships and 78 aircraft, is capable of countering threats at sea.

The continuous surveillance of the ICG has led to the seizure of banned substances worth over Rs 14,546 crore since its inception, including Rs 2,620 crore in 2022 alone. Its reach and capability was demonstrated during flag hoisting on 100 remote inhabited and uninhabited islands as part of the `Amrit Mahotsav of Independence`.

Also marching on the Kartavya Path were contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, the Railway Protection Force led by Assistant Commissioner of Security Saurav Kumar, and Delhi Police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta S Sugathan.

The contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) marched past on camels under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Khichi. For the first time, women camel riders participated in the parade.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) boys` marching contingent, comprising 148 Senior Division Cadets, was led by Pujari Shivanand, Senior Under Officer, Maharashtra Directorate. Sonali Sahoo, Senior Under Officer, Odisha Directorate, led the NCC Girls Marching Contingent consisting of 148 Senior Division Cadets drawn from all the 17 Directorates.

With IANS inputs

