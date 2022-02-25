Russia bans UK flights over airspace in retaliation to sanctions

In retaliation for the British embargo on Aeroflot flights, Russia's civil aviation authority has restricted UK flights to and over Russia. Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. Carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

It said the measure was taken in response to the "unfriendly decisions" by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. By the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Britain banned Aeroflot from its airspace, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, stating the sanctions are in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. PM Johnson told parliament that Putin “will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands.”

In the 10-point sanctions package, the British government said it would impose an asset freeze on some major Russian banks, including state-owned VTB, its second-biggest bank, and stop major Russian companies from raising finance in Britain.

Speaking to parliament, Johnson said Putin would be condemned by the world and by history for his invasion, never able to cleanse the "blood of Ukraine" from his hands. "This hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure," he told parliament when announcing the new sanctions.

With inputs from AP and Reuters

