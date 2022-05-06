Russia-owned Aeroflot to resume flight services to India from May 6

The Russian government-owned Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India starting Friday, May 6. Aeroflot halted scheduled international flights on March 8 because aircraft lessors in western countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe recalled their planes after Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24.

"Starting 6th May 2022, Aeroflot will fly its own Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Delhi (DEL) to Moscow (SVO) with a total seating of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration, business, premium economy and economy," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: Jet Airways conducts test flight in Hyderabad, back in the skies after more than 3 years

With inputs from PTI