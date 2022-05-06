हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aeroflot

Russia-owned Aeroflot to resume flight services to India from May 6

Russian government-owned Aeroflot is ready to resume flight services between India and Russia, the flight services from the country were disrupted since the war with Ukraine started.

Image for representation

The Russian government-owned Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India starting Friday, May 6. Aeroflot halted scheduled international flights on March 8 because aircraft lessors in western countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe recalled their planes after Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24. 

"Starting 6th May 2022, Aeroflot will fly its own Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Delhi (DEL) to Moscow (SVO) with a total seating of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration, business, premium economy and economy," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI

