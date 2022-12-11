topStoriesenglish
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Su-25 fighter jet suffers damage, pilot skillfully lands plane without landing gear - WATCH

Russia-Ukraine conflict: A Twitter user posted a video claiming a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 suffered major damage while on a strike mission over Ukraine and crash landed at an unknown location.

Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A Twitter handle going by the name Ukraine Weapons Tracker recently shared a video of a Sukhoi Su-25 fighter plane crash landing at an unknown location after suffering damage. The Twitter user claims that the plane belongs to the Russian Military and suffered major damage while on a strike mission over Ukraine. As seen in the video, the pilot skillfully landed the plane after the landing gear of the aircraft failed to deploy amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Further details of the events are unknown.

This is not a first time a Russian Sukhoi-25 Fighter Jet has suffered damage and crashed during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Recently, a Su-25 crashed into a residential building in Southern Siberia as per a report by AFP.

A similar incident was reported on October 18, 2022 when at least 13 people were killed, including three children in the southwestern Russian town of Yeysk, near Ukraine.

A Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet crashed into a residential building in the city of Yeysk earlier this week. The crash was due to the ignition of one of the engines, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported citing the country's defence ministry.

"On October 17, 2022, a Su-34 aircraft crashed while climbing to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement to RIA. 

"According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane`s fuel ignited."

Yeysk is located across the water from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

With ANI inputs

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections