Russian Military Plane crashes with 15 Onboard; All Dead: Reports

In a tragic incident occurred in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, as a Russian defense ministry cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a western Russian air base. The aircraft, identified as an Ilyushin Il-76, was carrying a total of 15 Individuals, including eight crew members and seven passengers. According to the reports by Russian online media, there are no survivors, according to reports from cited by Reuters.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by an engine fire during takeoff, as suggested by the Russian defense minister. Disturbing videos circulating online depict the plane engulfed in flames just moments before its descent, with one engine visibly ablaze. The crash site was marked by a dark plume of smoke rising from the wreckage.

A video shared by the Moscow Times captures the harrowing scene of the plane ablaze just moments before its tragic crash. Another purported post , circulated on X (formerly Twitter), depicts the aircraft with one engine engulfed in flames, descending rapidly toward the ground. A dark plume of smoke can be seen rising as the plane crashes down.

BREAKING:



Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms 15 soldiers killed in plane crash.



An Il-76 military transport plane crashed an hour ago 200 km north-east of Moscow pic.twitter.com/gsqSMXwEN8 March 12, 2024

A Russian military transport plane has caught on fire and crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow, media reported Tuesday.



Read more here: https://t.co/E8iUbp9tV5 pic.twitter.com/U0L38rGXaA — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 12, 2024

Notably, In January, there was another plane crash in which a Russian military transport plane, an Ilyushin-76, crashed in the southern Belgorod region near Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the plane was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian military personnel, destined for an area for a potential prisoner exchange. Following the crash, Ukrainian military intelligence issued a statement alleging that Russia had jeopardized the lives of prisoners of war.