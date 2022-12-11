Ryanair MOCKS Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, England for losing at FIFA World Cup 2022

Ryanair airlines has recently been very active on social media. The budget airline has been keeping up with the trends and updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, taking every chance they get to troll the teams getting knocked out of the tournament. Following the pattern, the airline recently mocked Portugal and England after the teams were knocked out of the tournament after their most recent match to qualify for the semi-finals. It is to be noted that Portugal lost their match against Morocco while English men lost their match against France.

With a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday, Morocco continued their unbeaten streak at the World Cup, becoming the first-ever African nation to advance to the semi-finals due to a spectacular strike from Youssef En-Nesyri. The country has made its place in the history books by beating Portugal, the team that housed players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Dias. Furthermore, it is also the first Arab country to be in the semi-finals.

Congruently, France created their space in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals by snatching the win from England. The French men won the game by 2-1 thanks to the goal of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouamen and Harry Kane scoring for the team with a penalty kick. Now, the team will compete against Morocco to battle their way into the finals.

Earlier, The airline posted a doctored image of the Spanish team on Ryanair's aircraft to mock the Spanish team. The low-cost airline's picture depicted Spain's team departing following a defeat and being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Even before the that, Ryanair Airlines posted a joke about Germany and Belgium. In the picture with the phrase "carrying Poland," Wojciech Szczęsny can be seen, and Kylian Mbappé is carrying France. This meme's third image has a Ryanair plane with the phrase "carrying Belgium and carrying Germany" in it. The image gave the impression that the teams were out of the running and should head back home.