Scary Takeoff! United Airlines Flight Engine Catches Fire: Watch

United Airlines Flight 2091 was headed for a scary take-off on Monday when its engine caught fire at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The flight, bound for Seattle, was on the taxiway when the incident occurred. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and United Airlines confirmed that 148 passengers and five crew members were safely evacuated. A viral video, captured by passenger Ivan Paloalto from inside the plane, shows smoke billowing from one of the plane's wings while it was on the tarmac.

United Airlines, Flight 2091

Chicago-->Seattle

Airbus A320



Engine fire shortly after pushback at Ohare.

"resolved safely" pic.twitter.com/820Y95dTuj — Chibound (@planechasin) May 28, 2024

FAA and Airport Response

Following the incident, the FAA temporarily halted arrivals at the airport. Regular operations resumed at 2:45 pm. United Airlines stated that no injuries were reported and that the engine issue was "immediately addressed" by first responders. Passengers deplaned without incident, and the airline is working to arrange alternative travel for affected customers.

In addition to the incident at O'Hare, passengers at JFK International Airport in Queens, New York, faced delays due to dangerous thunderstorms that prompted a temporary ground stop on Monday.