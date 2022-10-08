SHOCKING! Female pilot sues Southwest Airlines after male captain stripped naked inside cockpit

A female pilot of the United States based Southwest Airlines is suing the airline after her company allegedly failed to act against her ex-colleague over an indecent incident inside the cockpit. As per a report on Aerotime, a male captain of the said airline stripped inside the cockpit of the plane mid-air, while the female pilot was also present inside. The female pilot Christine Janning alleges that after she reported the behaviour of her co-pilot, Michael Haak, to the company and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the airline grounded her, while Haak continued to work despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct, according to AP News.

Lewd act inside cockpit

The incident took place in August 2020, during a passenger flight from Philadelphia (PHL) to Florida (MCO). As per Janning, Haak told her it was his final flight and he wanted to do something before retirement.

Following this statement, he locked the cockpit door and stripped himself naked. He began to watch pornography on his laptop, while taking photos and video of himself. Although, he didn’t say and do anything with Janning.

Court inquiry

Janning reported Haak to FBI after three months of the incident and after an inquiry, Haak pleaded guilty in May 2021 to a federal misdemeanor. However, it was later revealed that it was not Haak’s final flight with the airline. A US court sentenced Haak to one year of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Airline’s response

As per Janning, when she reported the matter to the airline’s management, she was informed that because the captain had retired, the airline’s investigation was closed. She then went to the FBI, who charged the captain.

She was grounded for more than three months and was asked to take simulator training before being permitted to return to active duties. She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, union had conspired with Southwest Airlines and did nothing to support her.