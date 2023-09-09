Shocking! SIA Passenger Complain Of Being 'Trapped' Inside Airbus A380 Plane For 8 Hours

A Singapore International Airlines (SIA) passenger claimed that the passengers on Flight SQ833 were trapped inside the aircraft's cabin for almost 8 hours at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) in China. The said passenger shared her ordeal on a video posted on Facebook, claiming that she and fellow travellers were ‘trapped’ inside the world's largest commercial plane for 8 hours, and the flight was later cancelled, creating further problems for the passengers.

According to the passenger, Flight SQ833 was due to take off at 4.45 PM on September 6, 2023, but the plane was stuck till the midnight at th Pu Dong Airport, with everyone stuck on the plane. In a statement provided by SIA to Channel News Asia (CNA), the airline apologized for the issues that the passengers experienced.

“We have been trapped in cabin for 8 hours in Pu Dong Airport. The captain refused to let us out of the plane. There is no air conditioning and not enough air circulation. They put all passengers’ lives in danger,” the passenger wrote.

“Sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to customers by the flight cancellation of SQ833 on September 6, 2023,” a spokesperson for the airline said. Singapore International Airlines added that the Airbus A380 “encountered technical issues when the aircraft was still on the ground”.

Both the Airbus A380, which is the world's largest plane with double decker configuration and Singapore International Airlines have excellent safety and OTA record. According to SIA, passengers left the aircraft at 12.30 am on September 7, 2023, and were rebooked onto other flights.

The video on the Facebook showed people standing up and trying to cool themselves down with makeshift fans. In a later Facebook post, the passenger wrote: “It was a plane technical issue. So, they turned off the engine twice for a total of more than 2 hours. And locked everyone in the cabin 8 hours while they tried to fix the issue. It’s a 100% SQ disaster!”

According to CNA, the passengers were provided with refreshments, but some required oxygen masks because they were feeling out of breath. SIA claimed that “for safety reasons, the ground power had to be disabled while the checks were going on”.