trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659918
NewsAviation
AIRBUS A380

Shocking! SIA Passenger Complain Of Being 'Trapped' Inside Airbus A380 Plane For 8 Hours

In a statement provided by SIA, the Airbus A380 plane suffered a technical problem and apologized for the issues that the passengers experienced. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shocking! SIA Passenger Complain Of Being 'Trapped' Inside Airbus A380 Plane For 8 Hours Image for representation

A Singapore International Airlines (SIA) passenger claimed that the passengers on Flight SQ833 were trapped inside the aircraft's cabin for almost 8 hours at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) in China. The said passenger shared her ordeal on a video posted on Facebook, claiming that she and fellow travellers were ‘trapped’ inside the world's largest commercial plane for 8 hours, and the flight was later cancelled, creating further problems for the passengers. 

According to the passenger, Flight SQ833 was due to take off at 4.45 PM on September 6, 2023, but the plane was stuck till the midnight at th Pu Dong Airport, with everyone stuck on the plane. In a statement provided by SIA to Channel News Asia (CNA), the airline apologized for the issues that the passengers experienced. 


“We have been trapped in cabin for 8 hours in Pu Dong Airport. The captain refused to let us out of the plane. There is no air conditioning and not enough air circulation. They put all passengers’ lives in danger,” the passenger wrote.  

“Sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to customers by the flight cancellation of SQ833 on September 6, 2023,” a spokesperson for the airline said. Singapore International Airlines added that the Airbus A380 “encountered technical issues when the aircraft was still on the ground”.   

Both the Airbus A380, which is the world's largest plane with double decker configuration and Singapore International Airlines have excellent safety and OTA record. According to SIA, passengers left the aircraft at 12.30 am on September 7, 2023, and were rebooked onto other flights. 

The video on the Facebook showed people standing up and trying to cool themselves down with makeshift fans. In a later Facebook post, the passenger wrote: “It was a plane technical issue. So, they turned off the engine twice for a total of more than 2 hours. And locked everyone in the cabin 8 hours while they tried to fix the issue. It’s a 100% SQ disaster!” 

According to CNA, the passengers were provided with refreshments, but some required oxygen masks because they were feeling out of breath. SIA claimed that “for safety reasons, the ground power had to be disabled while the checks were going on”.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train