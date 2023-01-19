Singapore-bound flight leaves 30 passengers behind at Amritsar Airport, DGCA orders probe

A Scoot Airlines' Amritsar-Singapore flight is at a centre of controversy for leaving 30 passengers behind at the Punjab's Amritsar International Airport. The low-cost airline from Singapore was scheduled to take off from Amritsar to Singapore at around 7 PM on January 18, 2023, but the airline rescheduled it between 3-4 PM on Wednesday. As the airline took off hours ahead of schedule, it left behind over 30 passengers at the Amritsar airport, said DGCA.

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is now looking into the matter and has ordered a probe. As per Amritsar Airport Director, the airline updated all the passengers via e-mail

However, the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in the group did not inform about the change in Singapore-bound flight timings to the passengers, said the Amritsar Airport official.

Recently, a Delhi-bound Go First plane left the Bengaluru International Airport without taking more than 50 passengers, leaving them behind in the shuttle bus. Following the incident, India's aviation regulator DGCA has sought a detailed report from the domestic budget airline.

Many passengers complained on Twitter, tagging the Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, asking him to look into the incident. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on January 9, 2023, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged. Go First declined to comment on the incident.

With ANI inputs