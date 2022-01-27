Slovak flying car takes first step towards commercial production, gets official certification

A flying car model, Aircar has taken the first step towards the production of Flying Cars. The model recently received a certificate of airworthiness from Slovakia's Transport Authority(STA). The dual-mode flying car model has been designed by Klein Vision.

The Aircar has a 1.6-litre BMW engine, giving it a top flying speed of 170 kilometres per hour. It needs a 300 meters long runway before its take-off. Once it is airborne, it can fly up to a distance of 1,000 kilometres.

The new Aircar made its first successful intercity flight in June 2021. It needed to complete at least 70 hours of flight test before it acquired the certificate, alongside it all needed to make more than two hundred take-offs and landings.

The car looks like a regular car and can be transformed into a plane in about three minutes; the whole transformation process is entirely automated, and it just needs a push of a button to start the process.

The reports say that after the certificate for Aircar is acquired from STA, they can also file an application for aircraft type certifications. After these certifications are in hand, the company will be eligible of producing the vehicle commercially.

