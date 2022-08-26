'Someone please...' Arshad Warsi calls out Vistara on Twitter, here's WHY?

NewsAviation
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has called out Vistara airlines on the micro-blogging site Twitter and requested them to get in touch with him to address his issues with the airline.

Right after Irfan Pathan, the services of Vistara airlines have irked actor Arshad Warsi. The actor recently took to Twitter to get the airline's attention. The actor famous for his roles in movies like Munna Bhai, Golmaal, Jolly LLB and other successful franchisees complained about the airline's customer service. He said that once the consumer has purchased the ticket, it is hard to get in touch with the airline. The actor further requested the airline to get in touch with him. It is to be noted that this is the second incident in which the airline has been called out for its services after the incident with Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Arshad Warsi tweeted, "Vistara, it’s impossible to get in touch with you once the ticket has been purchased … someone, please get in touch with me…" It is to be noted that the airline has taken note of the situation and replied to the tweet, assuring Warsi to get in touch with him. The airline replied to his tweet, saying, "Dear Mr. Warsi, we are here to assist you. Please share your contact details with us via DM, and we will look into it on priority. "

In a similar incident, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called out Vistara Airline for their staff's rude behaviour toward him and his family. The incident occurred when the former cricketer was flying from Mumbai to Dubai with his family. Taking note of the incident, the airline assured the cricketer that "corrective measures" will be taken to address the issue.

The incident with the Indian cricketer got the attention of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya, who urged the airline to examine the situation and respond to it. Moreover, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra joined the bandwagon and slammed the airline, saying,"Hey Vistara, totally unexpected from you." 

