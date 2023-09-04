Son Blames Vistara For Leaving Blind Mother Unattended In Flight, Airline Issues Apology

A man on Instagram, has alleged that Tata-owned Vistara airlines left his visually impaired mother unattended during their journey from Delhi to Kolkata on August 31, reported IANS. Describing the incident as "distressing", he said that despite having requested an assisted travel plan for his mother, Vistara failed to provide the necessary assistance when required. The airline, known for its service quality and having won multiple awards, has issued an apology for the matter in the reply to the post.

Expressing his dissatisfaction on Instagram, Ayush Kejriwal, son of the mother who travelled with Vistara wrote "@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!"

"Once the flight reached its destination, all passengers disembarked, inadvertently leaving the lady behind. Fortunately, a diligent cleaning staff member from the airline heard her cries and promptly alerted others, leading to her safe removal from the aircraft," he alleged in the video.



"Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya," Vistara replied.