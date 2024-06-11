Advertisement
MUMBAI AIRPORT

Soon, No More Waiting Game At Mumbai Airport Entry? AI-Enabled Cameras Set To Boost Capacity

The Mumbai airport will deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning- enabled (AI/ML) cameras to enhance the overall security system at the kerbside.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: PTI
The Mumbai airport on Tuesday said it has enhanced its processing capacity to around 8,000 passengers per hour besides reducing the wait time at the kerbside to under one minute with the expansion of DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra facilities across the two terminals.
Besides, the airport will deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning- enabled (AI/ML) cameras to enhance the overall security system at the kerbside, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.
The number of entry lanes (terminal entry points or e-gates) has been increased from 24 to 68, which is the highest number of e-gates at kerbside/landside in the country, including 34 entry lanes for the exclusive use of DigiYatra passengers without any structural modifications by adopting digital gateway solution.
Additionally, Terminal 1, which handles only domestic passengers, features six dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and six non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport's overall capacity and passenger experience.
Also, an additional 118 e-gates are being deployed at the Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC) area at T2 to further simplify passenger movement, it said, adding that with biometric validation, DigiYatra passengers can breeze through the e-gates without needing to show their ticket, boarding pass, or identity verification.
"We have significantly expanded our DigiYatra facility on our digital gateway platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). By increasing the number of e-gates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure, and seamless travel for all our passengers," MIAL said.

 

