South Korea’s second KF-21 fifth-gen advance fighter jet prototype completes maiden flight

South Korea's KF-21 Boramae fighter jet's second prototype conducted its first flight. The fighter jet took its first flight out of Korean Aerospace Industries near Sacheon airport, South Korea. It is to be noted that the first prototype of the aircraft took flight four months ago. Reportedly, the aircraft stayed airborne for around 35 minutes, based on the information provided by Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the South Korean procurement agency.

The reports of Aerotime Hub suggest it was piloted by a member of the Republic of Korea Air Force's (3rd Flying Training Wing), which is situated close to the airport. On July 19, 2022, the first aircraft made its inaugural flight. In order to test the best paint for the production fighter, the second prototype differs from the first by carrying a darker colour.

Aerotime Hub quoted DAPA's press release saying, "Following the success of Unit 2's first flight, the Korean-made fighter is expected to conduct flight tests with two aircraft." It further added, "After completing preparations for ground tests and flight tests, Prototype Units 3 to 6 are scheduled to begin flight tests sequentially from the end of December '22 to the first half of '23."

The lengthy KF-X development programme, a joint venture between South Korea and Indonesia, produced the KF-21 Boramae. Another project partner, GE Aviation, provides the F414 engines used by Saab JAS 39E/F Gripens and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.

The 4.5 generation fighter will start going into mass production in 2026. By 2032, the ROKAF wants to replace its outdated F-4E and F-5E fighters with 120 KF-21 aircraft.