The Indian low-cost airline, SpiceJet faced a ransomware attack that impacted the morning flight departures on May 25, due to which hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports. Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday (May 24) night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning.

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down.' One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and a poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering."

