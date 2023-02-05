SpiceJet Fined Rs 63,457 for Not Letting 3 Passengers Board Flight in 2021

As per a report on Zee Kannada, SpiceJet has been fined Rs 63,457 for not letting three passengers board a flight back in 2021. As per the report, three passengers, Shakeel, Shaukata Ali Mulla and Mahmud Mawajan of Malapur had booked a flight ticket from Hyderabad to Belgaum on December 29, 2021. The flight was scheduled to depart at 1.30 PM on the scheduled date. Although the passengers arrived at the airport 75 minutes before the departure of the flight, the security on duty refused entry at the airport.

Despite repeated requests to let them enter the airport and having time on hand to board the flight, the security didn't let the victims enter the Hyderabad airport. The complainant says they were not given a reason for not letting them to enter the building.

As a result, one of the three passengers filed a complaint in the Dharwad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission said that this is a case of service deficiency and is against consumer protection act.

Commission Chairman Eashappa Bhute, members Vishalakshi Bolashetti and Prabhu Hiremath, conducted an inquiry into the said complaint, and ruled in favour of the complainant.

The commission ordered the airline to pay to the plaintiff the entire fare of the air ticket paid by him of Rs 8,457, compensation of Rs 50,000 for the inconvenience and mental distress and damage suffered by him along with the cost of the case Rs 5,000 within 30 days from the date of this order.