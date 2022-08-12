NewsAviation
SPICEJET

Spicejet launches taxi service for passengers at 28 airports, promises zero waiting

Spicejet airlines has launched taxi services to and from airports covering major cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Spicejet taxi services will be available in 28 cities
  • The services will be available in all major Indian cities
  • The services will also be available in Dubai

Trending Photos

Spicejet launches taxi service for passengers at 28 airports, promises zero waiting

At 28 major airports, including Dubai, SpiceJet has begun offering taxi services to its customers. According to a statement from the airline, passengers who book flights on SpiceJet will receive an SMS with information about the SpiceJet taxi service. According to the carrier, passengers will be able to amend pick-up location and time information by clicking a link in the SMS. 

As per the airline, the taxi services will be available at multiple airports in India like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Dehradun, Tirupati, Port Blair, Dubai among other cities.

When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said. It is to be noted that the airline also mentioned that the passengers will also get instant cashback on the completion of rides.

Also read: Go First India-Maldives flight makes emergency landing due to false alarm

In a statement, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, of SpiceJet, said, "This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers. We are eliminating the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport with a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting, and confirmed cabs at arrival station as well."

Moreover, Spicejet already offers a facility to book cabs mid-air, during the flight using the SpiceScreen facility. The new services will add to passengers' convenience of ease and traveling. The services also ease the passenger's problem of airport drop and pick up with their taxi services.

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections