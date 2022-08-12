At 28 major airports, including Dubai, SpiceJet has begun offering taxi services to its customers. According to a statement from the airline, passengers who book flights on SpiceJet will receive an SMS with information about the SpiceJet taxi service. According to the carrier, passengers will be able to amend pick-up location and time information by clicking a link in the SMS.

As per the airline, the taxi services will be available at multiple airports in India like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Dehradun, Tirupati, Port Blair, Dubai among other cities.

When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said. It is to be noted that the airline also mentioned that the passengers will also get instant cashback on the completion of rides.

In a statement, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, of SpiceJet, said, "This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers. We are eliminating the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport with a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting, and confirmed cabs at arrival station as well."

Moreover, Spicejet already offers a facility to book cabs mid-air, during the flight using the SpiceScreen facility. The new services will add to passengers' convenience of ease and traveling. The services also ease the passenger's problem of airport drop and pick up with their taxi services.

With inputs from PTI