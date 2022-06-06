हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SpiceJet

SpiceJet’s 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA imposes fine on the airline

The DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and those pilots are now subjected to re-training on 737 Max simulators, reports IANS.

Image for representation

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet airline for training pilots on faulty simulators, the low-cost airline said that all the 90 barred pilots will undergo re-training. The DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and those pilots were subjected to retraining on 737 Max simulators.

In a statement, DGCA Director General Arun Kumar said: "For the moment, we have barred these pilots from flying Max and they have to retrain successfully for flying Max. Also, we will take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse." At present, the airline has 650 pilots trained to operate the 737 Max aircraft.

As per the advice of DGCA, the company restricted these 90 pilots from operating MAX aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the regulator, SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

"This restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft and the company has adequate trained pilots available for its operations. Based on the observation of DGCA these 90 pilots shall undergo re-training. DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh based on its audit observations," the filing read.

(With inputs from IANS)

