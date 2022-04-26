SpiceJet to start flight between Bhavnagar and Pune from 5 May

SpiceJet has announced that flights linking Bhavnagar, Gujarat, with Pune and Mumbai would begin on May 5. Additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route will also begin, according to the airline. The UDAN scheme will be used to operate the Bhavnagar-Pune flight, as previously stated.

SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights. Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

SpiceJet has recently started to cover many new domestic flight routes. Earlier, the airlines started flight services between Delhi and Pantnagar, preceding that, they started flights between Gorakhpur and Varanasi as part of the UDAN scheme to increase tourism and connectivity in the aforementioned places. These new domestic flights come as part of the announcement by SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.

Also read: Indian-origin entrepreneur opens UK's first-ever airport for flying taxi

Earlier, In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports and keep airfares affordable.

With inputs from PTI