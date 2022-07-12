NewsAviation
SPICEJET

Spicejet trouble continues, Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to wheel malfunction

The incident with SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight is at least the ninth incident of malfunction with the airline in the last 24 days, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
  • The incident occurred on flight VT-SZK
  • Spicejet's Boeing 737 Max was involved in the incident
  • Another aircraft was sent from Mumbai to Dubai

Trending Photos

Spicejet trouble continues, Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to wheel malfunction

Due to a nose wheel problem on the Boeing B737 Max aircraft, SpiceJet's flight from Dubai to Madurai was delayed. The event marks at least the ninth technical failure of a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 24 days. Following eight instances of technical issues with SpiceJet's aircraft since June 19, the DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline on July 6. The oversight body for aviation claimed that the low-cost carrier had "failed" to set up dependable, efficient, and safe flight services.  

The Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight, DGCA officials noted. After the aircraft landed, an engineer did a walk-around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual, they said. The engineer, therefore, decided to ground the aircraft, the officials noted.

The airline sent another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai to operate the return Dubai-Madurai flight, they stated. Asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On July 11, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue. Alternate aircraft was arranged immediately which brought passengers back to India."

Also read: SpiceJet denies claims of windshield crack on plane, says no surprise audit by DGCA

"Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight," the spokesperson added.

With inputs from PTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir