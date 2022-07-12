Due to a nose wheel problem on the Boeing B737 Max aircraft, SpiceJet's flight from Dubai to Madurai was delayed. The event marks at least the ninth technical failure of a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 24 days. Following eight instances of technical issues with SpiceJet's aircraft since June 19, the DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline on July 6. The oversight body for aviation claimed that the low-cost carrier had "failed" to set up dependable, efficient, and safe flight services.

The Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight, DGCA officials noted. After the aircraft landed, an engineer did a walk-around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual, they said. The engineer, therefore, decided to ground the aircraft, the officials noted.

The airline sent another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai to operate the return Dubai-Madurai flight, they stated. Asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On July 11, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue. Alternate aircraft was arranged immediately which brought passengers back to India."

"Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight," the spokesperson added.

With inputs from PTI