SpiceJet turbulence: DGCA forms multidisciplinary committee to probe incident, 15 flyers severely injured

Aviation regulator DGCA has formed a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured, as reported by PTI.   

After SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faced severe turbulence, aviation regulator DGCA on May 2 said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe into the incident. SpiceJet said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1, as reported by PTI. 

A total of 15 people, 12 passengers, and three cabin crew members, were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, said officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI, “We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out a regulatory investigation (into this incident).”

Jet Airways to start flying operations in India with female air hostesses, will hire male cabin crew later

On May 2, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised.”

Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson further said it is providing all possible help to the injured.

“The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belts fastened,” the spokesperson mentioned.

Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to a few passengers, the spokesperson noted. “Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival,” the spokesperson added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

