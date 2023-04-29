Spirit Airlines Worker Fixing Aircraft's Wing With Tape Leaves Netizens In Shock: Watch Video

A video of a Spirit Airlines worker putting tape on an aircraft before take-off is going viral on social media platforms. The video shared initially on Tiktok shocked the netizens because of using tape to fix the damage on an aircraft. The incident occurred at Nashville International Airport as an airline worker performed quick maintenance work on the left wing of an aircraft. This is when the passengers onboard spotted the worker using tape to fix the problem with the plane.

The now-viral video posted on various platforms has since received 1.6 million views. Just before departure, the worker attaches a second layer to the aircraft's wing after placing one strip down, cutting the tape, and smoothing it over. Furthermore, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "This is why I don't fly with Spirit." She further asks, "The fact that you even have to tape the plane together, and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you?"

After the video went viral, many social media users reacted in the same way as the person recording the video. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "I'm surprised someone didn't stand up and start screaming about someone duct-taping the wing and wanting off right now!" Another user said, "Baby, I would’ve RAN off the plane! And got my money back." While one social media user joked, saying, "Spirit trying to make some real spirits."

Spirit Airlines repair technician caught taping the plane wings before takeoff...because I'm sure a little tape will hold the plane together. pic.twitter.com/H8axbcizKC April 26, 2023

This is when another faction of social media users came forward to explain that the used to fix the plan was speed tape and not duct tape. A netizen said, "This is called Speed Tape used to perform minor repairs on airplanes. Every airline uses it, including SouthWest."

It is to be noted Speed Tape is used to make quick fixes on aeroplanes. Every airline, including SouthWest, uses it. Justifying the same, one social media user said, "It’s called speed tape because, when applied, it will adhere to an airplane wing traveling very fast through the air." Another user added, "It can withstand temperatures ranging from -65°F to 600°F and has a cloth layer covered by aluminum foil with a super-strong silicone adhesive, making it thicker than duct tape."