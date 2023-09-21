trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665456
Staff Shortage Not Impacting Pilot Licence Issuance: DGCA Refutes Reports

DGCA has already seen an increase of 45 per cent in issuing commercial pilot licence as on August 31 compared to the entire year of 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
India's aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has refuted claims that suggesting that a staff shortage is causing delays in issuance of pilot licences. The DGCA official also claimed that the total number of commercial pilot licences (CPL) issued in the year 2022 was the highest in the last decade and this number had already been surpassed in September this year. Further, the number of CPLs in 2023 is likely to be the highest-ever as DGCA has already seen an increase of 45 per cent as on August 31 compared to the entire year of 2022.

“The indicative timeline published for Issue and Conversion of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), by the DGCA is 20 and 30 working days, respectively. The DGCA has been meeting the indicative timelines despite an increase in the number of applications. Average timelines achieved for applications during 2023 for CPL Issue and Conversion is 22 and 31 working days,” said an official.

While denying claims of staff shortage, the DGCA provided insight into its operational strength, revealing a sanctioned strength of 228 posts across various directorates. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the application processing time for licences to trained pilots may vary depending upon the complexity of the application submitted.

“The number of CPLs in 2023 is likely to be the highest-ever issued. The DGCA has been issuing licences and ratings in record numbers for the last two years (2022 & 2023) with the existing manpower. The number of licences and ratings issued has already seen an increase of 45 per cent as on August 31 compared to the entire year of 2022,” said the official.

Within the Flight Crew Licensing Directorate at DGCA headquarters, there is a sanctioned strength of 15 technical personnel, with 12 currently in active positions. The DGCA also addressed concerns regarding Air Traffic Controllers Licensing and Aerodrome Licensing processes, explaining that the processing time includes the applicant's response time to issues raised by DGCA officers.

