Star Air Begins Operations Of New E175 On Bangalore-Hyderabad-Jamnagar Route

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced today that it will begin operations of the Embraer E175 jet on the Bangalore-Hyderabad-Jamnagar route, becoming the first regional connectivity scheme (RCS) operator to offer business class on this route.

"With the introduction of E175, Star Air becomes the only operator offering a Business Class product on UDAN-RCS routes, setting a new standard for regional air travel. We are also one of only 3 carriers offering a business class in India" said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director of Star Air. "We are thrilled to introduce the E175 jet aircraft on the Bangalore-Hyderabad route, offering our passengers the highest level of comfort and convenience," said Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air.

The Embraer E175 is a regional jet that is known for its fuel efficiency, low noise, advanced technology and has a spotless safety record. Its interiors are equipped with state-of-the-art features, offering 12 Business Class seats in a 1 - 2 seating layout with a luxurious 36” seat pitch and 64 Economy Class seats in a 2 - 2 seating layout with a spacious 31” seat pitch. The seats are ergonomically designed and will offer ample legroom and space to recline, and yet no middle seat providing an unparalleled level of comfort.

Business Class passengers will enjoy complimentary seat selection, a generous 20 KG baggage allowance, priority check-in and boarding, allowing you to breeze through the airport without hassle. Once onboard, they will be treated to a premium in-flight meal service complete with hot meals and cool beverages, served by our friendly and professional cabin crew.