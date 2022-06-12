हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Stockholm Arlanda International airport witness massive queues as people rush to travel

Stockholm Arlanda International Airport witnessed massive congestion with long queues due to sharp increase in passenger inflow on June 11, reports IANS. 

Stockholm Arlanda International airport witness massive queues as people rush to travel
Image Source: Twitter

Stockholm Arlanda International Airport witnessed massive queues at the security gates of the airport on June 11 due to which road traffic to Terminal 5 was temporarily diverted. Later, it was decided that the express train between Stockholm City and Arlanda Airport would not stop at the terminal, Swedish Television (SVT) reported. According to Swedavia, the company that runs Arlanda Airport, the congestion is due to a sharp increase in passenger numbers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the company has had trouble recruiting and training staff to man the security gates. The security vetting of new employees is another bottleneck. Although this has been a problem for the last few weeks, the situation was extraordinary on Saturday (June 11) and Swedavia predicted that the congestion would persist, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There will be a high load on Arlanda this summer. If you can check in digitally, you should do so. Otherwise, it is good to keep track of when your airline opens the check-in," David Karlsson at Swedavia`s press department told SVT.

Also read: Syria faces ‘significant’ damage to airports, runways due to Israeli airstrike

"We have seen that people are here 6-8 hours before their flight leaves, long before the check-in opens. And this worsens the congestion," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AviationStockholmairportTravel
Next
Story

Syria faces ‘significant’ damage to airports, runways due to Israeli airstrike

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Prayagraj Violence Updates: Yogi Government's stringent action against rioters