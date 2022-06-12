Stockholm Arlanda International Airport witnessed massive queues at the security gates of the airport on June 11 due to which road traffic to Terminal 5 was temporarily diverted. Later, it was decided that the express train between Stockholm City and Arlanda Airport would not stop at the terminal, Swedish Television (SVT) reported. According to Swedavia, the company that runs Arlanda Airport, the congestion is due to a sharp increase in passenger numbers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the company has had trouble recruiting and training staff to man the security gates. The security vetting of new employees is another bottleneck. Although this has been a problem for the last few weeks, the situation was extraordinary on Saturday (June 11) and Swedavia predicted that the congestion would persist, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There will be a high load on Arlanda this summer. If you can check in digitally, you should do so. Otherwise, it is good to keep track of when your airline opens the check-in," David Karlsson at Swedavia`s press department told SVT.

"We have seen that people are here 6-8 hours before their flight leaves, long before the check-in opens. And this worsens the congestion," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

