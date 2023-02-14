Tata Boeing Aerospace Ships First Vertical Fin Structure for B737 Aircraft

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its facility in Hyderabad. The Boeing 737 is a single aisle aircraft and one of the oldest operational planes in the world. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, United States for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft, a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) statement said. In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight, it was noted.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL's skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess." said Boeing India President Salil Gupte.

"Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations," said TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh.

With PTI inputs