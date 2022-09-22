Tata-owned Air India, Air Asia and Vistara signs MoU with CSIR-IIP for sustainable aviation fuel

To research, develop, and deploy sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), Tata airlines (Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum. The focus of the partnership is the exploration of Single Reactor HEFA Technology for Drop-in liquid Sustainable Aviation and Automotive Fuel (DILSAAF). The MOU also outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation. The impact of the continued use of petroleum-derived fuel for aviation is considerable with greenhouse gas and carbon emissions being of significant concern across the globe.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IATA, the aviation industry`s net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering a maximum reduction in emissions at source, with the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) contributing around 65 percent of the reduction in emissions, in addition to innovative new propulsion technologies, and other efficiency improvements.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainable resources, such as forestry and agricultural waste and used cooking oil, and can be blended with fossil jet fuel to reduce emissions. It is a 'drop-in' fuel, meaning it can be added with no changes needed to the aircraft.

CSIR - Indian Institute of Petroleum is located in Dehradun and is dedicated to R&D in the hydrocarbon sector. Its charter is to provide competitive and sustainable technologies and products to meet the requirements of the ever-growing energy sector and develop capacity and capability in new energy areas such as bio, hydrogen, and solar energy and their innovative combination.

