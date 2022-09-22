NewsAviation
RYANAIR AIRLINE

Ryanair flight takes passengers to Spain instead of Portugal, Twitter user tells WHY?

Ryanair airline explained the situation to the passengers and also resolved the situation by arranging a bus for the travellers from Spain to Faro in Portugal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The flight was supposed to land at Malaga Airport in Portugal
  • Ryanair flight took off from Dublin
  • The story was told by a passenger via Twitter

How would you feel when you leave your house to travel, and instead, your plans need to change because you land somewhere far away from your desired destination? You will surely be annoyed and frustrated once you notice this new development. Something similar happened to passengers who booked a Ryanair flight. The passengers left the airport after boarding the right plane. However, they landed in a completely different country from what was supposed to be their initial destination. The incident came to light after a passenger who was on the journey shared the details of the incident on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Ryanair flight in the incident took off from Dublin and was supposed to land in Faro, Portugal. Instead, the flight landed over 300 kilometers away from the destination in Spain, to be exact, in Malaga. When the passengers found out, they criticized the airline for these "changes of plans."

One of the Ryanair passengers on the flight narrated the whole incident on Twitter. He said, "Got on a Ryanair flight to Faro, and I'm in Malaga, lads; you couldn't make this up." He further added, "Morale is low; some people are only just realising we're in Spain." He said, "Flight staff are trying to calm the crowd with the promise of the mystery box of answers that someone else will provide when we get to the airport."

The reason for landing in another country is that the flight missed the curfew at Faro Airport because of the air traffic control (ATC) strike. Ryanair has apologised to customers after diverting their flights from Portugal to Spain due to issues attributed to the French air traffic control strike. Based on reports explaining the situation, one of the airline's spokesperson said the circumstances were "entirely beyond our control" and forced the landing destination to be changed.

The situation was handled by the budget airline. The airline arranged a bus to transport the travellers from Malaga Airport to help the flyers. The plane had 157 passengers who had to travel from Spain to Portugal via bus. The Twitter user informed about this development via his account.

Ryanair AirlineFlightFaroPortugalSpainAir traffic controller strikeDublin

