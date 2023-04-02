Teenager Complains About Sitting Next To 'Obese' Person On 12-Hour Flight, Gets Banned

Banter between passengers on the flight for seats is common. One such incident of an uncomfortable teenager gained attention on social media. The passenger described his journey on Reddit telling how he complained to the flight attendant when he was uncomfortable during his journey. After his post, the internet got divided into two groups of people. One group was like-minded while the other didn't like the teenager's thoughts.

The teenager claimed that he was given a seat beside an overweight person. The teenager claimed that the person occupied a part of his seat during the 12 hours-long flight. In his post, the teenager said, "I (18m) was travelling to my home country. On my second connecting flight, which is also by far my longest one being over 12 hours long, I had the delightful sight of an obese man that was taking up a good chunk of my seat." He then moved on to describe his body stature, giving an insight into how uncomfortable he got. He adds, "I told the flight attendant about this issue and she told me that the seat was paid for by this obese person and the flight was full."

The teen responded by asking the flight attendant if his seat was still available if it was being used for someone's "literal rolls". The airline staff did not appreciate the teen's comment. They referred to the teen as "rude".

He further adds, "The fat man took his opportunity to call me a fatphobic s**t. Some other people around gave me the stink eye. I know they think I’m a bad person for this, but on the other hand, I’m having to pay for the lack of discipline of another person as well as this s***ty airline’s booking system. Hell, I’d rather they called me the day before."

The teenager also said that he later got a letter of complaint from the airline staff saying that he got appealed and can get a temporary ban. The letter also called him "rude" to other passengers and staff.

After the post went viral, many social media users shared their views on social media. Many supported the teenager while others did not align with the thoughts.