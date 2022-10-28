topStories
NewsAviation
THAI AIRWAYS

Thai Airways to resume Hyderabad-Bangkok flight operations from October 30

Telangana which houses many MNCs and is home to numerous industries and businesses is engaged actively in trade with Thailand and other nearby regions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Thai Airways to resume Hyderabad-Bangkok flight operations from October 30

The Thai government has decided to resume Thai Airways' operations in Telangana to pre-Covid level from October 30. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft with over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonnes of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage. The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) had represented to the Thai government in the month of April to resume passenger and cargo operations which were suspended during Covid.

Telangana which houses many MNCs and is home to numerous industries and businesses is engaged actively in trade with Thailand and other nearby regions. Telangana and surrounding regions are a massive source of tourist traffic into Thailand, which was primarily routed through Hyderabad Airport using a popular Hyderabad - Bangkok flight service operated by Thai Airways over the years which operated 7 days a week.

Anil Agarwal, president FTCCI, said: "Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft which offered ample capacity of over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonnes of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage."

Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul-General Royal Thai Consulate -General, Chennai, said: "It is a welcoming news that Thai Airways has finally decided to resume its flight operation between Hyderabad and Bangkok after an absence of more than two years. This will help boost the tourism and people-to-people connection between Thailand and Telangana."

With IANS inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!