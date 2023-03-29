'Thank You Indigo': Actor Anupam Kher Receives Warm Welcome On Bengaluru Flight

Anupam Kher recently shared a warm experience with IndiGo Airlines while he was on his flight to Bengaluru. The veteran actor was given a warm welcome by the flight crew and was honoured for his hard work during his journey. Later, the actor shared videos and pictures of the incident. In one of the videos, the air hostess can be seen making an announcement informing the passengers of the actor's presence onboard. In the following video, the actor himself speaks to his fans.

The air hostess in the video can be heard saying, "I request all of you to stand on your own seats. We will try to take everyone in the picture. Thank you so much and a huge round of applause for Mr Anupam Kher and his hard work."

The veteran actor also shared a picture of the handwritten letter he received from the crew members while he was on the flight. In the note, the crew members (Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi, and Pratiksha) thanked Kher for flying with IndiGo airlines and wished them well in life.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "Thank you Indigo.6e Capt. Tejasvi Shah Capt. John Scaria the wonderful crew Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi, and Pratiksha for making me feel so so special on my flight 6E979 and acknowledging my hard work. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. Jai Hind!"

Following the post, from Anupam Kher's Instagram handle, appreciation posts from the fans of the actor started pouring in. One of the social media users commented on the post saying, "Your humbleness makes you different from other celebs."

A passenger who was on the flight wrote, "It was such an honour to fly you and have you on board! Lucky to share a few words with you. Thank you for your blessings." Meanwhile, some of the social media users appreciated the warm gesture by the flight crew members.