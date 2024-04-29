The construction for Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport has been commenced. Notably, it will be the largest airport in the world and it will have the capacity to handle up to 260 million passengers.

According to Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the designs for the new passenger terminals at AI Maktoum International Airport have been approved and it will cost $34.85 billion. Sheikh Mohammed said that this airport will be 5 times the size of the Dubai International Airport and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years. The airport will feature 5 parallel runways and 12 million tons of annual cargo capacity. The total area of the airport will be 70 square kilometres.

Sheikh Mohammed on the X platform(formerly Twitter), said, "The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector."

Sheikh Mohammed's government is building an entire city around the airport in Dubai South. He said, " “Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global center."

He added, “Demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn.”

The airport is set to become the new hub for Emirates, the leading carrier, and its budget counterpart, Flydubai, alongside all other airline partners linking Dubai with the rest of the world, Dubai state-owned airline Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said.