This cockpit view of fighter jet pilot taking off from naval carrier will give you goosebumps: WATCH

The viral video shows the fighter jet pilot in the cockpit of the aircraft preparing for the launch and later on taking off from the deck of an aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The videos of fighter jets flying in the sky often go viral. But seldom do we see what goes inside the cockpit of the aircraft. There are multiple things that we are unaware of in this matter. For example, how does a pilot prepare for the launch? What is the view from the cockpit of a fighter jet? And multiple other similar questions. What is even rarer is the launch of a fighter jet from an aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean, much like what we have seen in the Top Gun movies. To answer all these questions, here we have a viral video of the cockpit view of a fighter jet pilot taking off from an aircraft carrier.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Twitter by an account named Combat Learjet. The video has amassed over 41k views since it was uploaded on the social media platform and continues to get more. It shows a fighter jet pilot's cockpit right before an aircraft carrier's take-off. However, it is hard to determine which aircraft is in the video.

The video filmed using a 360-degree camera gives the views of the surroundings of the pilot. In the video, the pilot can be seen preparing for take-off. But right before the take-off, the pilot seems to be inspecting the movements of the centre stick. Once he is sure of it, he checks other functions before giving the single for take-off by waving his hand. Soon after that, the pilot experiences a jerk, and the plane can be seen leaving the deck. The camera also shows the view of the wide open ocean from the cockpit.

The social media users reacted to the video with fascination and appreciated the view they got to see from the aircraft. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "That's very cool. How was that even shot?" On the same lines, another user said, "This is such a cool view."

