topStoriesenglish2577602
NewsAviation
AKSHAY KUMAR

'Thought Bus Will Fly': Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals His First Flight Experience

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote of his first flight experience from Bombay to Delhi when he was 10 or 11 years old.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Thought Bus Will Fly': Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals His First Flight Experience

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the highest paid movie stars in India and has often been awarded by the Income Tax department for being the highest tax payer individual in the country. The actor often flies on private jets for his domestic and international work related and leisure trips. However, such a frequent flier once thought a ground bus would actually fly. In a recent interview, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar walked down memory lane and recalled his first journey on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during his childhood days.

As per a report on IANS, the 55-year-old action star of Bollywood, recalling his first flight, said: "I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I took my first flight. For some important work, I was asked to travel to Bombay from Delhi and so, my dad sent me with an air hostess saying that she will take me on the flight."

Akshay Kumar misunderstood the French planemaker Airbus as a bus that actually flies. He stated how he clinched to his bag while travelling on the ground bus towards the plane, thinking this bus might fly.

"I was told I am going on an airbus and hence when I got onto the bus that takes passengers towards the flight at the airport, I remember holding onto my small bag tightly as I thought the bus would actually fly, but of course, I didn't know anything at that time. It was a funny incident, but it's always good to try new things and have new experiences," he said.

Akshay, who recently starred in the Selfiee movie along with Emraan Hashmi, is known for his movies such as 'Khiladi', 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Padman', 'Special 26', among others. He was also part of the latest episode of the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a celebrity guest.

Live Tv

Akshay KumarSelfiee moviePlaneFlightAviationBollywoodactor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985