'Thought Bus Will Fly': Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals His First Flight Experience

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the highest paid movie stars in India and has often been awarded by the Income Tax department for being the highest tax payer individual in the country. The actor often flies on private jets for his domestic and international work related and leisure trips. However, such a frequent flier once thought a ground bus would actually fly. In a recent interview, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar walked down memory lane and recalled his first journey on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during his childhood days.

As per a report on IANS, the 55-year-old action star of Bollywood, recalling his first flight, said: "I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I took my first flight. For some important work, I was asked to travel to Bombay from Delhi and so, my dad sent me with an air hostess saying that she will take me on the flight."

Akshay Kumar misunderstood the French planemaker Airbus as a bus that actually flies. He stated how he clinched to his bag while travelling on the ground bus towards the plane, thinking this bus might fly.

"I was told I am going on an airbus and hence when I got onto the bus that takes passengers towards the flight at the airport, I remember holding onto my small bag tightly as I thought the bus would actually fly, but of course, I didn't know anything at that time. It was a funny incident, but it's always good to try new things and have new experiences," he said.



Akshay, who recently starred in the Selfiee movie along with Emraan Hashmi, is known for his movies such as 'Khiladi', 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Padman', 'Special 26', among others. He was also part of the latest episode of the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a celebrity guest.