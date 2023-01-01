Time Travel becomes reality! THIS United Airlines flight took off in 2023, landed in 2022

Is time travel possible? Well, the question remains to be answered with the practical application of theoretical physics. However, a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 did something similar, not time travel exactly. The plane took off from Seoul, South Korea, in 2023 and travelled through time zones to land in the United States in 2022. The passengers on board the aircraft technically travelled a day in the past because of their journey across time zones. The travellers boarded the flight around 00:29 on January 1, 2023, at Incheon International Airport, but the plane landed in San Francisco at 5:01 pm this Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The International Date Line that runs across the Pacific Ocean is what enables "time travel". The aircraft enters a zone that is less than 23 hours ahead of the prior zone upon departing Asia for America, and this zone "increases" as the aircraft keeps on its path. The plane was still in 2023 at 2:43 pm on Saturday (Brazilian time) after having been in the air for two hours and thirteen minutes.

The Boeing eventually crossed the so-called international date line, which is 180 degrees from the Greenwich meridian, and passengers were then transported back to 2022. The flight lasted nine hours and 46 minutes in total. It is to be noted that the aircraft often have to make such journeys across timelines.

This is so cool!



Flight #UA858 took off in 2023 but will land back in 2022.https://t.co/7QFa4kNfU9#BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/X2JyrrVR7T — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2022

An account named Flightradar24 shared the post on social media informing of the same. The post went viral on Twitter with more than 452 thousand views and continues to get more. Furthermore, it got 3,050 likes, But that's not all the post tickled a bunch of social media users who made witty comments on the post. One of the passengers commented on the post, saying, "Depending on the country, you can travel to the Middle Ages!" Another user said, "I have something to do in 2022. Can you contact them? Urgent."