Tom Cruise to dogfight world's most advanced Russia-made Su-57 fighter jet in Top Gun: Maverick

The final trailer of the much awaited Top Gun: Maverick, starring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was released recently, revealing the release date of the movie, which is set to hit the theatres globally on May 27. The movie is a sequel to 1986 Top Gun starring Tom Cruise as a young fighter jet pilot in the US Navy. He will revive the iconic role of Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell, wearing the armed forces’ uniform once again, now as a high-flying test pilot and instructor.

While he will be seen manoeuvring fighter jets like the F-18 and F-14 in the movie, what changes is the competition and enemy fighter jets. As seen in the trailer for a brief moment, Tom Cruise is seen dogfighting with a supposedly Sukhoi Su-57 (based on the frame design).

The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater. pic.twitter.com/QTdfWNeTzc — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) March 29, 2022

Sukhoi Su-57 is widely considered as the most advanced fighter jet in the world, although Russia hasn’t shared this jet with any other country. The fifth-gen fighter jet competes with F-35 and F-22 Raptor from the US and the J20 Chengdu aircrafts.

Although Cruise was supposed to fly only F-18 Hornet jet in the movie, as pointed out by a Twitter user, he is flying the F-14 Tomcat in the scene where he is fighting with Su-57 Felon. Interestingly, the F-14 retired in 2006, while Su-57 took its maiden flight in 2010.

Leaving that aside, the moviegoers will be up for a delight, watching close combat, high-speed action sequences of the world’s most advanced fighter jets. The trailer shows plenty of shots of Cruise's Maverick jetting across barren landscapes and over mountain ridges.

Not only this, Tom Cruise will ditch his old Kawasaki from the 1986 movie and will ride one of the fastest superbikes in the world – the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. He has been spotted having fun on the bike multiple times during the shoot of the movie and afterwards.

