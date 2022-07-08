Travel from India to Vietnam at Rs 26! Vietjet announces flight tickets offer

In honor of the double 7/7 day in July, Vietjet has started a week-long ticket discount with 777,777 flights starting at just Rs 26. The special tickets are valid for booking on all domestic flights operated by Vietjet as well as all international routes departing and arriving in Vietnam from July 7 through July 13, 2022. The time frame for travel is from March 26, 2023, to March 15, 2022.

Passengers in India can enjoy the special deal to book tickets from New Delhi, and Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc (from September onwards). Vietjet has recently announced five new international routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore to Vietnam’s famous coastal city of Da Nang. The new services will operate within the third quarter of 2022 with four to seven return flights per week.

Earlier, the Vietjet airline announced on June 27 that it will connect five Indian cities to the coastal city. The airline will connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru with the Vietnamese coastal city Da Nang. Vietjet currently operates four services between Vietnam and India, including New Delhi/Mumbai - Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai - Ho Chi Minh City.

It has already announced its plans to launch two more routes, connecting New Delhi and Mumbai with the island city of Phu Quoc in September 2022. The announcement to commence five new routes was recently made at the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022, Vietjet said.