Tripura Police on Friday said that the passenger who tried to open the emergency door of the flight mid-air is suffering from depression and wanted to jump from the plane. The incident took place on Thursday at around 1 PM on an Guwahati-Agartala Indigo flight, when a passenger named Biswajit Debath (41) tried to open the emergency door of the plane mid-air, creating a scare among the passengers. The man hails from West Tripura's Jirania and was arrested for “endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers”.

Officer in Charge of Airport Police Station at Agartala Abhijit Mandal told PTI that the man is suffering from depression and wanted to jump from the plane. He also got into a scuffle with crew members on board and will be produced before a court on Friday, Mandal said.

“Biswajit has confessed that he suffers from depression and was trying to jump from the flight by opening the emergency door mid-air,” the police officer said. Further investigation is underway, Mandal added.

The plane was flying 15 miles from the runway of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, an official had said. The crew members and other passengers intervened and resisted the attempt, with the flight landing safely at Agartala, the Airports Authority of India official said.

However the passenger resisted the attempts to stop him and scuffled with the cabin crew and the passengers. The cabin crew informed the pilot about the incident who landed the plane back at the Agartala Airport, where Biswajit was arrested.