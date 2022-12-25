‘Truly Shocked…’ Airline transports family's pet dog to Saudi Arabia instead of US

Shipments made by airlines have a fair chance of getting mixed up and ending at the wrong address. At a place where they are not supposed to be. The fault in the service can be a problem for the person who was supposed to get the package. The problem gets even bigger if the package supposed to deliver is a beloved pet. This is what happened when an airline sent a family's pet dog to Saudi Arabia instead of sending it to the US. The family's pet Bluebell was supposed to be sent from London's Heathrow Airport to Nashville International Airport, Tennessee, but instead was sent to the Arabian nation.

When the family of Bluebell, Madison Miller, reached the airport to get her pet, she was told by one of the staff members that "she thinks" that her dog has been sent to Saudi Arabia, as per The Washington Post's report.

Also read: US Winter Storm: Airlines cancel over 2000 flights amid Christmas 2022 celebrations

The Washington Post reports that the family had made arrangements for their pet Bluebell to be transported from London to Nashville as the family was moving. Bluebell was supposed to be flown in the cargo hold by a British Airways flight. The family was forced to use the service as none of the airlines allowed the pet to be flown in the cabin of a plane. Hence, they were only left with one option. But instead of shipping the black Labrador mix to Tennessee, they mistakenly put the dog on a flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Washington Post quotes Miller saying, "I was in shock and truly just, like, holding on because I really thought I might never see my dog again." However, Bluebell was returned to the family after 3 days. But the dog wasn't the same; the 63-hour-long journey had taken a toll on Bluebell, and she showed signs of stress and nervousness.

In a statement to New York Post, the cargo transport company, IAG Cargo, said, "Whilst Bluebell's route was longer than it should have been, we ensured she was on the first flight back to Nashville from London Heathrow airport." They added, "During her time with us, she received refreshments frequently and had time outside to stretch her legs - including regular walks and eight hours with the team at the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre who cared for her. Despite these measures, we understand that this has been an upsetting situation for Bluebell and her owners and remain in contact with them to resolve the situation."