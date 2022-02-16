Ukraine Crisis: Why airlines are avoiding Ukrainian airspace?

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia on the ground have started showing their effects in the air as well. As per recent reports, the air traffic in the skies covering the eastern region of Ukraine has been comparatively decreased because of the tumultuous situation between the two nations.

This situation can be understood as the impasse on Ukraine's border escalating into a military clash. Airlines and leasing businesses with billions of dollars in passenger planes are preparing contingency plans for a business freeze with Russia.

In addition, due to Russian naval exercises in the Black Sea, Ukraine advised airlines to avoid flying over the open waters from Monday through Saturday. Adding to it, several European airlines are sceptical about flying through Ukrainian airspace.

However, these latest events are not the only reasons. Airlines have avoided flying over Ukrainian airspace since 2014. The reason was the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight on 17 July 2014.

The Malaysia Airlines plane Boeing 777, flight MH17, was destined to fly to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam but was shot down over separatist-held territory. The incident claimed the lives of 298 passengers on board, out of which 198 were Dutch citizens.

In an investigation later conducted by a Dutch Safety Board, it was revealed that a Russian-made surface-to-air missile hit the plane.

Prosecutors in Ukraine and the Netherlands accused Russia-backed armed groups operating in the area of firing the missile. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any involvement.

