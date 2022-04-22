Unhappy SpiceJet passenger tweets about dirty seats, DGCA grounds plane

A SpiceJet plane was prohibited from flying by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a passenger complained about unclean seats and defective cabin panels. However, the airline has been instructed to resume operations after resolving the difficulties.

A passenger on a flight from Bengaluru to Guwahati shared photos on Twitter of filthy seats and broken cabin panels, tagging the DGCA and other relevant authorities.

Taking note of the tweet, DGCA ordered immediate action over the tweet, and after the aeroplane Boeing 737 returned back to Bengaluru, a surprise check was conducted by DGCA officials, and it has been ordered to fly only after carrying out require repairs and clearance from DGCA, said a senior DGCA official.

He added that the repair work was fixed, and it has been cleared to resume operations. SpiceJet spokesperson has confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson said, "Aircraft interior cabin work was carried out on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed in Bengaluru at around 3.40 pm on April 19 on the direction of the DGCA. The aircraft resumed flying from the morning of April 20 after DGCA approval."

