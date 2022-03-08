हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Airlines

United Airlines suspend flights from India post Russia flight ban

On March 7, United Airlines announced that it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after halting flights that flew over Russia last week.

United Airlines suspend flights from India post Russia flight ban
Image for representation

On March 7, United Airlines announced that it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after halting flights that flew over Russia last week.

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark, New Jersey, and Mumbai. The airline further said it plans to continue flying to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark.

The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace. The ban included passenger, cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights "effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the Transportation Department said.

Also read: Russian airline Aeroflot halts all international flights from March 8

Late on March 1, United Airlines said it had temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers who have taken the step after Russian troops last week poured into Ukraine.

United’s last Delhi-to-San Francisco and Mumbai-to-Newark flights were on March 2. The Mumbai flight had to stop in Bangor, Maine, on the way to Newark. United's last U.S. departing legs of those two flights to India were on February 28.

Without access to Russian airspace some international flights to Asia are taking significantly longer routes and some must make a stop. Prior to the current turmoil, about 1,000 U.S. flights a week -- including many cargo flights -- typically flew over Russia, officials said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United AirlinesAviationsuspended flightsRussia-Ukraine
Next
Story

Russian airline Aeroflot halts all international flights from March 8

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : EXCLUSIVE Reporting of Zee News from War Zone, see the latest situation in Kyiv