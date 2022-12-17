US Armed Force's F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway, video surfaces online: WATCH

US Armed Force's Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning fighter jet crashed on a runway while it was in the middle of the landing. The incident occurred at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas. The video of the whole incident was caught on camera and was shared on social media platforms. Giving details of the incident, the Ministry of National Defense announced that the fighter jet's pilot was safe as he managed to eject himself from the aircraft. The video shared online also shows the pilot ejecting himself out of the plane.

The Lockheed Martin fighter jet was flying over the runway and appeared to be performing a vertical landing like a helicopter when the horrifying accident footage, which was recorded precisely as the plane was about to land, showed that it nosedived forward, landed, and bounced very violently. Despite the plane still spinning on the runway after the collision, the pilot was able to escape it. The rescue crew and emergency personnel came to the scene.

White Settlement Police Department provided the details of their response on the site of the incident via a statement on Facebook. The police department said, " We responded around 10:15 am to a request for assistance from the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin in reference to a military aircraft that crashed with the pilot ejecting. The crash is confined to military property near the flight line."

Video of Fighter jet crash on runway

FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35B Lightning fighter jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.



The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property. pic.twitter.com/OUihxqOKVu December 15, 2022

They added, "We assisted with traffic closures in the immediate area to allow the Department of Defense, the military, and Lockheed to focus on their tasks and investigation. We are grateful for the outstanding partnership we have with Lockheed and the Naval Air Station - Joint Reserve Base. We will defer questions surrounding what exactly happened to Lockheed's team."

According to CBS News, the manufacturer of the F-35B fighter jet, Lockheed Martin, reportedly said that it was "advised" of the event and "that the pilot escaped successfully." The business promises to "follow appropriate inquiry protocol."