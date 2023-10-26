Flights have resumed at Houston's William P Hobby Airport after two private jets clipped wings when they were moving on the airfield. Debris was cleared from the airfield and flight operations restored, the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported and the city fire department said there was no risk of fire after the collision on Tuesday afternoon at the airport southeast of downtown.

Also read: Flyer Utters 'Bomb' During Luggage Check At Kerala Airport; Booked

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that a twin-engine Hawker H25B turned off a runway without permission and collided with a twin-engine Cessna C510 that had landed on another runway. The FAA did not say how many people were on board each plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a six-person team to investigate the collision, the NTSB said on X. There were 54 flights cancelled and 78 diverted while operations were suspended, according to ABC-13.

There has been a string of recent close calls at airports around the nation and the Biden administration said in September it will invest USD 26 million to address the problem. The money will go toward new safety measures, including automation to alert air traffic controllers about planes that are heading for the wrong runway.