Video of Bobby Kataria smoking on Dubai-Delhi Spicejet flight goes viral, Aviation Minister says THIS

Taking cognizance of the matter, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told ANI that Bobby Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight on January 23 this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

A video of Balvinder Kataria also known as Bobby Kataria smoking a cigarette on a flight has gone viral. The video was taken by one of Kataria's aides and was shared on his social media handles earlier. However, the video was later deleted from his accounts. The video has again gone viral and has also been shared by an MLA from Uttarakhand. Taking cognizance of the matter, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told ANI that Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight on January 23 this year and the video isn't available on his Facebook or Instagram page anymore.

When asked about the viral video of a man smoking inside flight, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour". 

Also, an action was taken by the aviation security earlier, mentioned Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to ANI on viral video of a man smoking in flight.

Bobby Kataria is a Haryana-resident and social media star who is known for uploading controversial videos on his social media accounts. Recently, he shared a video of him enjoying sips of alcohol in the middle of a road and consuming liquor. 

 

